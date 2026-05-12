Kenya: SHA Increases Cancer Cover By Sh250,000 to Sh800,000

Nairobi — The Social Health Authority has increased annual cancer cover for patients by Sh250,000 to Sh800,000 in a move aimed at easing the financial burden on affected families.

The expanded cancer benefits package now includes oncology consultations, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and advanced diagnostic services such as CT scans, MRI and PET scans.

Patients will also access specialized treatment options including Brachytherapy and SBRT/SBRS, alongside supportive care services.

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"To strengthen cancer care and shield families from catastrophic medical costs, the annual Cancer Benefits Package has been increased from KES 550,000 to KES 800,000," Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on his X platform.

Under Legal Notice No. 78 of 2026, SHA beneficiaries will also enjoy free maternity services at Level 2 and Level 3 primary healthcare facilities on a walk-in, walk-out basis.

The cover includes both normal deliveries and caesarean sections, fully financed through the Primary Healthcare Fund.

"The cover includes both normal deliveries and caesarean sections, fully financed through the Primary Healthcare Fund, easing the burden on expectant mothers and advancing safe motherhood across the country," Duale added.

The revised package also enhances support for sickle cell disease patients.

Under the new structure, the cover now includes apheresis platelets at Sh20,000 and red cell exchange at Sh70,000, with each service accessible up to three times within a policy period.