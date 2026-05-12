Rwanda: Priority Projects Driving Proposed 2026/27 Budget Increase

The proposed increase in the 2026/2027 budget, from Rwf6.9 trillion to Rwf7.7 trillion, is largely driven by priority projects across various sectors that the government says will accelerate economic transformation.

Below are the key projects the government plans to prioritise under the proposed funding.

Airport in Bugesera, RwandaAir

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The proposed budget increase is driven by the acceleration of works on the New Kigali International Airport in Bugesera District and increased government support to RwandaAir to help it cope with the effects of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Yusuf Murangwa, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, told Parliament while presenting the Budget Framework Paper (BFP).

ALSO READ: Govt revises down 2025/2026 fiscal budget by Rwf80bn

Agriculture, livestock priorities

To increase agricultural and livestock production and strengthen post-harvest management in order to achieve food security, the focus will be placed on the timely distribution of agricultural inputs such as chemical fertilisers, improved seeds, and lime.

The government seeks to also strengthen domestic seed multiplication programmes for major crops including maize, wheat, soya beans, potatoes, rice, cassava, and beans.

Efforts will also be made to address the effects of climate change in agriculture by expanding irrigated land.

Priority will be given to the construction of infrastructure for processing and proper storage of harvests.

The national strategic reserve capacity for cereals and legumes will be increased through the construction of additional large storage facilities and the purchase of maize, beans, and other produce.

Measures to protect animal health and increase livestock productivity will be strengthened through vaccination and artificial insemination programmes, while efforts will also be made to increase fish production.

In addition, coffee and tea production will be enhanced through the rehabilitation of ageing coffee trees and the expansion of land under tea cultivation.

Crop and livestock insurance coverage will also be expanded, and farmers' access to financial services will be improved by facilitating easier access to loans.

ALSON READ: Cabinet approves Rwf7 trillion national budget for 2025/26

Water and sanitation

In the water, sanitation, and hygiene sector, focus will be placed on increasing water treatment capacity through the expansion of existing plants and the construction of new ones.

There is also plan to extend and rehabilitate clean water distribution networks in both urban and rural areas, as well as construct sanitation infrastructure, including the expansion and rehabilitation of waste disposal sites.

Nyabarongo II hydropower plant

In the energy sector, focus will be placed on increasing electricity generation through various projects, including the construction of the Nyabarongo II hydropower plant and other initiatives, as well as expanding access to electricity for households and development activities not yet connected to the grid.

New road to Bugesera airport

In the transport sector, focus will be placed on accelerating transport infrastructure projects by increasing the length of feeder roads in various districts, and expanding major paved national roads.

The main highlight in the proposed budget is the construction of a dual carriageway leading to the New Kigali International Airport, continuing to support public transport, and upgrading road junctions within the City of Kigali.

ALSO READ: Rwanda banks to issue $322m guarantees for New Kigali International Airport

Nyabisindu rehousing project

In urban development and rural settlement, focus will be placed on the construction of infrastructure and residential housing in Nyabisindu, Gasabo District, under a rehousing programme.

The proposed budget will similarly support the resettlement of households to be relocated due to the construction of the Nyabarongo II hydropower plant in Gakenke, Rulindo, Kamonyi, Nyabihu, and Ngororero districts.

Private sector, youth employment

The development of the private sector and youth employment will be promoted through several key interventions, including continued investor attraction to boost industrial development and export promotion under the Made in Rwanda programme.

Basic infrastructure will be developed in areas hosting a medicinal plants project in Musanze District, as well as in the Kigali Innovation City zone.

Support will also be extended to conference tourism and the continued professionalisation of mining to increase production and value addition.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rwanda's new international airport ground-level works 85% complete

Youth employment will be promoted through coordinated national programmes, including internships and apprenticeships in both public and private institutions.

Job creation will be closely monitored in labour-intensive investments across sectors. District SACCOs will be consolidated with the aim of establishing a Cooperative Bank.

E-services

In the ICT sector, focus will be placed on expanding electronic services (e-services) in key sectors, including justice, agriculture, public financial management, social protection, and others, as well as continuing the implementation of the digital identity system.

Kigali's wetlands, Muvumba Dam project

To promote sustainable management of the environment and natural resources, government expects to complete the rehabilitation and protection of wetlands in the City of Kigali, restoring degraded forests and catchment areas, and protecting the area designated for the expansion of Volcanoes National Park.

Meteorological services are expected to be improved through the procurement of research equipment, particularly weather radar systems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The integrated Muvumba Dam project, aimed at increasing water availability for irrigation, domestic use, electricity generation, and climate change mitigation, will be accelerated.

College of Veterinary Medicine

In the education sector, priority will be given to building additional classrooms, including multi-storey facilities in districts such as Gasabo, Rubavu, and Musanze.

The plans also include constructing and equipping teacher training colleges, technical and vocational schools, including model institutions, as well as completing the College of Veterinary Medicine and its teaching hospital at the University of Rwanda's Nyagatare campus.

Hospital expansion

In the health sector, focus will be placed on

Expansion of Muhororo, Kabgayi, and Ruhengeri hospitals, is expected to take shape, while the construction of the maternity building at Kibagabaga Hospital, and strengthening the training and capacity of health workers, is expected to be fast-tracked.

Social Registry system

In social protection, priority will go to supporting vulnerable households through VUP programmes, including loans, public works, and skills development.

The government also plans to improve the Social Registry system to better identify eligible households, support disaster-affected families, and relocate residents from high-risk zones.

Other priorities include expanding the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to reduce pending cases and building a specialised training centre for prisoners nearing release.