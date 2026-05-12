Kenya: Bolt Raises Fares By 6pc Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Nairobi — Ride-hailing platform Bolt has increased fares by 6 percent in Kenya to cushion drivers from rising operational costs linked to higher fuel prices.

In a statement, the Estonian-headquartered company said the adjustment followed feedback from drivers struggling with increased expenses.

The move comes after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority last month raised the price of super petrol by Sh19.32 to Sh197.60 per litre and diesel by Sh30.09 to Sh196.63, citing higher landing costs linked to global supply disruptions despite an 8 percent VAT reduction on fuel.

"This fare adjustment is part of a broader effort to respond meaningfully to their concerns, particularly around fuel prices, while ensuring that our service remains accessible and dependable for riders," said Dimmy Kanyankole.

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"The 6 percent increment ensures that riders continue to enjoy some of the most competitive fares in the market. Ultimately, we believe that better-paid drivers mean more drivers on the roads, leading to shorter wait times, improved service quality, and a more consistent rider experience."

Bolt said it is also exploring additional measures to improve driver earnings and experience over the long term.

These include platform upgrades, operational efficiency improvements and continued engagement with drivers to ensure their concerns are reflected in company decisions.

"We understand that price changes affect both drivers and riders, and we have taken a thoughtful approach to ensure that this adjustment supports the sustainability of our platform for everyone. We remain committed to listening, adapting, and building a service that works for all," Kanyankole added.