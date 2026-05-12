Kenya: DP Kindiki in Kampala for President-Elect Museveni Inauguration

12 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has travelled to Kampala, Uganda, to attend the inauguration of Uganda's President-elect, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, was re-elected on January 15 during the General Election and will now serve another five-year term.

The 81-year-old head of state will be embarking on his seventh term after securing 71.6 percent of the vote, while his closest competitor, Robert Kyagulanyi, received 24.7 percent.

The event, slated to take place at the Kololo Independence Grounds, has attracted a number of heads of state, government officials, and international delegations from across Africa and beyond.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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