Kenya: Experts Warn Affordable Housing Push Could Hurt Long-Term Growth

Nairobi — Economic experts have warned that Kenya's aggressive investment in the Affordable Housing Programme could negatively affect the country's long-term economic growth by diverting resources away from more productive sectors.

In a report titled The Kenyan Economy Through a Hayekian Lens, analysts argue that the government-backed housing project is straining investment in sectors such as manufacturing, industrial technology and agriculture, which are considered key drivers of sustainable economic expansion.

President William Ruto officially rolled out the Affordable Housing Programme shortly after taking office in 2022 as one of the flagship projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The programme was designed to address Kenya's housing deficit, create jobs in the construction industry and provide affordable homes to low- and middle-income earners.

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However, the report cautions that although the project helped revive the construction sector between 2024 and 2025, the gains may only be short-term if investment continues to shift away from other productive areas of the economy.

"The construction sector, having contracted in 2024, rebounded sharply to 6.8 percent growth in 2025, partly attributed to this programme. Cement production data tracks closely with construction cycles," the report stated.

"While social housing addresses genuine needs, Hayek would caution that the opportunity cost is foregone investment in manufacturing equipment, agricultural technology, and other capital that would expand the economy's productive frontier," it added.

The analysis further warns that the government's borrowing to finance the housing programme could crowd out private sector investment by reducing the amount of savings available for lending to businesses and entrepreneurs.

According to the report, heavy public financing directed toward housing risks limiting access to capital for industries that generate exports, improve productivity and create long-term economic resilience.

The warning comes at a time when the government has intensified implementation of affordable housing projects across the country, funded partly through the housing levy deducted from salaried workers.

Supporters of the programme argue that it has boosted employment in the construction sector, increased demand for building materials and stimulated economic activity in related industries.

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Critics, however, maintain that Kenya risks over-concentrating resources in real estate while sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and industrial innovation continue to face financing challenges.