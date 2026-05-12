Malawi: Court Slaps MCP With Injunction, Blocks 'Dictatorial' Attempt to Oust Bwaila Chairperson

The Malawi Congress Party has suffered a humiliating legal setback after the High Court in Lilongwe moved in to stop what is increasingly being viewed as a heavy-handed and politically motivated attempt to purge dissenting voices within the party.

In a ruling that exposes deep cracks, intolerance and internal power struggles inside the ruling party, the court granted an injunction restraining MCP Central Region Governor Patrick Zebron Chilondola from suspending Frackson Chitheka Banda as chairperson for Bwaila Constituency.

The court further barred the MCP itself from recognising, endorsing or ratifying Chilondola's controversial decision until the matter is fully heard and determined by the courts.

The ruling lands like a political bombshell at a time the party is already battling accusations of arrogance, intolerance and imposition of candidates ahead of the forthcoming Bwaila parliamentary by-election.

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At the centre of the storm is the fierce resistance by the Bwaila Constituency leadership, under Chitheka Banda, against attempts by senior MCP figures to force through Precious Kabambe as the party's preferred candidate despite strong objections from local structures.

What is emerging is a damaging picture of a party leadership increasingly accused of bulldozing grassroots structures, silencing opposing voices and weaponising party authority against officials who refuse to toe the line.

Instead of engaging constituency leaders democratically, critics say the party leadership allegedly resorted to intimidation and suspensions in a desperate bid to impose its preferred candidate -- a move the court has now effectively frozen.

The injunction now gives Chitheka Banda breathing space to challenge what his camp views as political victimisation disguised as disciplinary action.

According to the court order dated 11 May 2026 and signed by the Registrar Judge, Chitheka Banda has been granted leave to commence full legal proceedings through an inter-party summons within 14 days.

"The defendant may apply to the court at any time to vary or discharge this order, but if he wishes to do so, he must inform the plaintiff's Legal Practitioner in writing at least 48 hours beforehand," reads part of the ruling.

The development is a major embarrassment for MCP, particularly at a time the party has repeatedly presented itself as a defender of democracy, rule of law and institutional integrity.

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Political observers say the case has exposed the widening gap between the party's public democratic rhetoric and what critics describe as growing internal authoritarian tendencies.

For many within Bwaila, the court intervention is being viewed not merely as a procedural victory for Chitheka Banda, but as a direct rejection of what they see as political bullying from powerful figures determined to manipulate constituency processes from the top.

The ruling also raises uncomfortable questions about whether internal democracy still exists within MCP or whether decisions are now being dictated by a small circle of powerful individuals unwilling to tolerate resistance from the grassroots.

As the legal battle now heads towards full trial, the case threatens to deepen divisions within the ruling party and further dent its image as a democratic institution that respects consultation, transparency and the will of its own members.