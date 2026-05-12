Algeria: Angolan President's Visit, Opportunity to Build Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Monday that the visit of Angolan President Joao Lourenço provided an opportunity to review the state of bilateral cooperation and its development prospects, laying the foundation for establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a joint press statement with his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenço, who is on a state visit to Algeria, the President of the Republic explained that the visit "provided an opportunity to review the state of bilateral cooperation and its development prospects."

He added: "We held extensive talks through which we reaffirmed our political will to establish the foundations of a comprehensive strategic partnership."

The visit also reflects "historical relations rooted in a shared struggle to overcome colonialism," a struggle that "we went through alongside our African brothers, and which contributed to the liberation movements that freed the peoples of the continent from oppression and all forms of domination," the President of the Republic added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On strengthening bilateral cooperation, President Tebboune highlighted that the two countries agreed to boost cooperation across the sectors of hydrocarbons, agriculture, pharmaceutical industry, digitalization, renewables, healthcare, training, and development of mechanisms for the exchange of expertise across all these fields, both through the Joint Commission and through the Joint Business Council, for which President Tebboune, alongside his Angolan counterpart, oversaw the establishment agreement.

The President of the Republic further underscored that the agreement seeks to make the Joint Business Council "a permanent forum for fostering partnerships between economic operators."

President Tebboune added that "alongside these important outcomes in the cooperation process, I conveyed to President Joao Lourenço Algeria's readiness to support Angola's development efforts, notably within the executive training field."