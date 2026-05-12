Uganda: Swearing-in - Sebei Leaders Urge Museveni to Address Cost of Living, Unemployment

According to results announced by Uganda's Electoral Commission, President Museveni garnered 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 percent of the total valid votes cast, thereby extending his leadership to a seventh term in office.

Kapchorwa, Uganda — Civil society leaders, activists, and opinion leaders in the Sebei sub-region have called on President Yoweri Museveni to use his upcoming swearing-in address to respond to growing public concerns over the rising cost of living, unemployment, land disputes, and shrinking civic space. The leaders say many Ugandans continue to struggle with economic hardships, high youth unemployment, and social challenges that require urgent government attention.

George Kiprotich, the Executive Director of the Kapchorwa Civil Society Organizations Alliance (KACSOA), said households across the country are under mounting pressure due to increasing prices of food, fuel, transport, housing, and other essential commodities. According to Kiprotich, businesses are also grappling with high operating costs, making survival difficult for both traders and ordinary families.

He urged the President to acknowledge the hardships facing citizens and outline practical interventions aimed at stabilizing prices, creating jobs, and protecting vulnerable communities. Kiprotich also expressed concern over increasing land conflicts involving ownership disputes, evictions, inheritance, and large-scale land acquisitions, particularly in rural communities.

He argued that addressing land governance issues during the national address would help restore public confidence in institutions responsible for resolving disputes. In addition, Kiprotich pointed to what he described as shrinking civic space, including concerns over restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, media operations, and civil society activities.

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"These issues are central to economic security, social cohesion, and democratic governance. The country expects leadership that publicly acknowledges and responds to these concerns," he said. Civil rights activist Mark Cherop Cherirei said unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges affecting Ugandan youth despite growing levels of education.

Cherirei criticised what he described as wasteful public expenditure and said many young Ugandans are increasingly seeking jobs abroad due to limited opportunities at home. He cited the growing number of labour export companies recruiting workers for the Middle East, describing the trend as exploitative.

"We now have more than 228 labour export companies taking thousands of Ugandans to the Middle East. Many families sell land and spend heavily on education, yet the youth remain unemployed," Cherirei said. Meanwhile, Priscilla Kusuro, Executive Director of Sebei Transformation Initiative, said she expects the President's speech to focus on peace, women's empowerment, national sovereignty, and socio-economic transformation.

"I expect a speech that highlights the country's progress in empowering women and maintaining peace, while emphasizing that economic transformation is central to improving people's lives," Kusuro said. Another opinion leader, Festo Majinjach, said citizens want a message that directly addresses their daily struggles, particularly on jobs, household incomes, and the cost of living.

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Similarly, Alfred Bosco Chericha urged the President to prioritise issues affecting ordinary Ugandans, especially youth unemployment, poverty, and service delivery. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 12 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, and the government has declared the day a public holiday to enable citizens to participate in the national event.