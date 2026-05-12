Africa: UN Chief António Guterres - Africa Bears Brunt of Climate Crisis, Needs Urgent Climate Financing

Nairobi — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that Africa is bearing the heaviest burden of the global climate crisis despite contributing the least to global emissions, calling for increased climate financing and stronger international recognition of the continent's needs.

Speaking at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Guterres said the impacts of climate change are already being felt across Africa through prolonged droughts, flooding, food insecurity, and displacement, placing immense pressure on vulnerable communities.

He urged global leaders and financial institutions to scale up climate funding for African countries, emphasizing that current support levels remain far below what is required to address the scale of the crisis.

Guterres also stressed the need for a fairer global system that recognizes Africa not only as a victim of climate change but as a key partner in shaping solutions, including renewable energy transitions and sustainable development pathways.

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He warned that failure to act decisively would deepen inequality and destabilize economies already struggling with climate-related shocks.

The UN chief further called for stronger global solidarity, noting that climate change is a shared threat that cannot be solved without inclusive cooperation and adequate financing for the most affected regions.

His remarks come amid growing calls from African leaders for climate justice, increased adaptation funding, and reforms in global financial systems to better support developing nations.