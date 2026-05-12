Ethiopia: U.S., Ethiopia Discuss Security, Commercial Cooperation

Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos in Washington on Monday to discuss expanding security cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties and boosting commercial opportunities between the two countries amid growing geopolitical focus on the Horn of Africa.

Rubio said the talks focused on strengthening cooperation between Washington and Addis Ababa.

"Met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos today to discuss expanding our security partnership and increasing commercial opportunities between our two nations," Rubio wrote in a post on X following the meeting.

The meeting highlighted renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Ethiopia as both countries seek to reinforce cooperation on regional security, economic development and strategic stability in East Africa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides discussed strengthening the longstanding Ethiopia-U.S. relationship and exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

"Both sides agreed to build on this solid foundation for an even stronger partnership," the ministry said in a statement released after the talks.

The discussions come at a time when the Horn of Africa remains a major focus of international diplomacy due to ongoing security challenges, Red Sea tensions and growing competition among global powers for influence in the region.

U.S. officials have increasingly emphasized Ethiopia's strategic importance as a regional actor in East Africa, particularly in efforts aimed at promoting stability, counterterrorism cooperation and economic integration.

The State Department said Rubio also recognized Ethiopia's role in supporting peace and de-escalation efforts across the region during the meeting, which took place as part of the U.S.-Ethiopia Bilateral Structured Dialogue.

Commercial ties were also discussed, with both governments signaling interest in expanding trade and investment cooperation as Ethiopia continues economic reforms aimed at attracting foreign investors.

Washington has maintained close engagement with Addis Ababa despite periods of tension in recent years over conflict-related concerns, while Ethiopia has sought to deepen relations with international partners as it pursues economic recovery and regional diplomacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The United States remains one of Ethiopia's key development and security partners, with cooperation spanning humanitarian assistance, trade, health and regional security initiatives.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)