Kenya: First Batch of Tax-Exempt Kenyan Tea Arrives in China

Nairobi — The first shipment of Kenyan tea exported under China's new zero-tariff treatment initiative for 53 African countries has arrived at Xiamen Port in Fujian Province.

The shipment by Quanzhou Danong Tea Import and Export Company Limited weighed 15.125 tonnes and was valued at about $40,000.

The cargo represents the start of enhanced market access for Kenyan products under China's preferential tariff arrangement aimed at supporting African exports and strengthening economic cooperation with African countries.

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The initiative, which took effect on May 1, 2026, is expected to improve the competitiveness of Kenyan exports in the Chinese market by lowering entry costs and stimulating demand for locally produced goods.

Before the arrangement took effect, Kenyan tea exports to China attracted a 15 percent tariff.

China remains one of Kenya's largest trading partners, although imports from China continue to far exceed Kenya's exports.

Kenya's imports from China stood at $3.84 billion in 2022, $3.28 billion in 2023 and $4.31 billion in 2024, while exports to China stood at $233.84 million, $207.92 million and $196.56 million respectively over the same period.

The zero-tariff initiative is expected to help narrow the trade imbalance by reducing duties charged on Kenyan goods entering the Chinese market.

Regina Ombam said the development reflects strengthening bilateral trade relations between Kenya and China and reinforces Kenya's position as a strategic trade and investment partner in Africa.

"The deal presents new opportunities for Kenyan farmers, manufacturers and exporters to expand their footprint in one of the world's largest consumer markets," Ombam said.