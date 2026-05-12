Tunisia: Head of State Calls for Stronger Preparation for National Exams

12 May 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, May 12 — President Kaïs Saïed called for thorough preparation for national exams at all educational levels, emphasizing the importance of ensuring smooth and effective exam conditions nationwide.

He stressed that Tunisia's future depends on building a national education system that guarantees equal access for all citizens, not only through laws and policies but also through their concrete implementation.

The remarks were made during a meeting at Carthage Palace bringing together the minister of education, minister of higher education and scientific research, minister of employment and vocational training, and minister of communication technologies.

Saïed highlighted the significance of establishing the Higher Council for Education and Teaching, describing it as a strategic necessity rather than a symbolic initiative.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.