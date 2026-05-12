Tunisia: Head of State Calls for Stronger Preparation for National Exams

Tunis, May 12 — President Kaïs Saïed called for thorough preparation for national exams at all educational levels, emphasizing the importance of ensuring smooth and effective exam conditions nationwide.

He stressed that Tunisia's future depends on building a national education system that guarantees equal access for all citizens, not only through laws and policies but also through their concrete implementation.

The remarks were made during a meeting at Carthage Palace bringing together the minister of education, minister of higher education and scientific research, minister of employment and vocational training, and minister of communication technologies.

Saïed highlighted the significance of establishing the Higher Council for Education and Teaching, describing it as a strategic necessity rather than a symbolic initiative.