Uganda: Museveni Sworn in for New Term As Uganda President

Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Uganda, has formally declared Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the duly elected President of the Republic of Uganda.

Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has officially taken the oath of office during a presidential inauguration ceremony held in Kampala, marking the beginning of a new term in office.

The ceremony drew regional leaders, senior government officials, diplomats, and dignitaries from across Africa, underscoring Uganda's strategic role in regional affairs.

Museveni pledged to continue advancing Uganda's development agenda, strengthen regional cooperation, and promote economic growth and stability.

Security was heightened across Kampala ahead of the event, with authorities deploying personnel to manage crowds and ensure smooth proceedings during the swearing-in ceremony.

Several African leaders and delegations attended the inauguration, highlighting ongoing diplomatic and political ties between Uganda and neighboring countries.

Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has repeatedly emphasized infrastructure development, regional integration, and economic transformation as key priorities for his administration.

The inauguration comes at a time when East African countries are increasingly focusing on trade, security cooperation, and regional connectivity initiatives.