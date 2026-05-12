Kenya: KWS Intensifies Search After Hyena Spotted in Syokimau Near JKIA

12 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Residents of Syokimau and surrounding areas have been urged to remain calm but vigilant following reports of a hyena sighting along Mwananchi Road off Eastport Drive on Sunday.

In a public notice, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) confirmed that its Problem Animal Control (PAC) teams were immediately dispatched to the area after receiving reports of the wild animal.

Although officers did not physically sight the hyena during the operation, fresh footprints were recovered, indicating recent movement within the locality.

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According to KWS, surveillance and ground monitoring operations have since been intensified as teams continue tracking the animal's movements.

Preliminary assessments suggest the hyena may be moving through bushy and isolated terrain behind Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) towards the Katani area, prompting continued multi-agency monitoring efforts.

The agency assured residents that the situation remains under control and emphasized that all necessary safety measures are being implemented to protect both the public and wildlife.

"We wish to assure the public that response operations are ongoing and the situation is under control," KWS said in part of its statement.

Residents have been advised to remain alert, avoid approaching or provoking any wild animal, and ensure children are closely supervised, particularly in areas near undeveloped land or dense vegetation.

Members of the public have also been encouraged to promptly report any wildlife sightings to the nearest KWS station or local administration offices.

KWS reiterated its commitment to balancing public safety and wildlife conservation, noting that while such incidents are uncommon, they require coordinated vigilance between authorities and communities located near wildlife movement corridors.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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