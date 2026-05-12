Africa Pushes for UN Security Council Reform, Demands Historic Correction - AU Chair

Nairobi, Kenya — The African Union has renewed its call for a "historic correction" of global governance structures, urging urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council to reflect current geopolitical realities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Africa-France summit in Nairobi, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf reaffirmed Africa's unified position on Security Council reform, saying the continent was no longer seeking goodwill but justice.

"Africa is not asking for favors; Africa is demanding the correction of a historical injustice," Youssouf said, stressing that the continent cannot continue to be excluded from permanent representation despite its demographic, political and economic weight.

Guided by the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, he reiterated Africa's demand for at least two permanent seats with full rights, including veto power, as well as five non-permanent seats in an expanded Security Council.

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Youssouf welcomed support from France, Kenya and Sierra Leone for advancing the African Common Position, and called for stronger political coordination and strategic alliances to translate growing international consensus into "tangible reform."

"The credibility and legitimacy of the Security Council depend on its ability to reflect today's world realities, not the geopolitical order of 1945," he said.

He also pointed to the African Union's recent inclusion in the G20 as evidence that global governance institutions can evolve to become more representative, inclusive and responsive to contemporary challenges.