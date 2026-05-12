Botswana: Ndaba Leads Nation in Mourning

Gaborone — Acting President Ndaba Gaolathe was among the first senior leaders to sign the book of condolences for former President Dr Festus Mogae at Parliament on Tuesday, as the nation continues to mourn the passing of the respected statesman.

He was joined by Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse, Commissioner of Police Dinah Marathe and Chief Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe, alongside other Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, senior government officials and members of the public.

Dr Mogae is being remembered for his significant contribution to Botswana's economic growth, democratic governance and international reputation for stability, with mourners continuing to stream into Parliament to sign the book of condolences in his honour.

Parliament has remained a focal point of national mourning, with members of the public continuing to flock in to sign the book and pay their last respects to the former Head of State.

Dr Mogae died on May 8 and will be laid to rest on May 16 at Phomolong Memorial Park.

BOPA