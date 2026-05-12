Africa: Algeria, Angola Pledge to Bolster Peace, Stability in Africa, Says President Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday emphasized the commitment of both Algeria and Angola to strengthening peace and stability in Africa, highlighting the need to intensify coordination to address common threats within an African-led approach based on peaceful solutions and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

In a joint statement with his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenço, following their talks at the Presidencial Palace, President Tebboune addressed bilateral cooperation at the regional and international levels, saying: "We affirmed the importance of strengthening peace and stability in Africa and intensifying coordination to counter shared threats, particularly terrorism and organized crime," all within the framework of "an African approach grounded in peaceful solutions and non-interference in states' internal affairs."

"Driven by our commitment to upholding international law, we expressed our support for the right of peoples to self-determination, and I mean the Sahrawi and Palestinian peoples, in accordance with the rights enshrined for them within UN resolutions and charters, and international legitimacy," President Tebboune said.

The President of the Republic further commended "the active role Angola plays, under the leadership of President Joao Lourenço, in the field of mediation and conflict resolution, notably in Central Africa and the Great Lakes region," expressing his appreciation for the Angolan President's efforts during his chairmanship of the African Union.

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Touching on the economic front, President Tebboune highlighted the convergence of views on "the importance of coordinated African action and support for economic integration, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and major structural projects that bolster connectivity and complementarity among the continent's countries."

The President of the Republic reiterated Algeria's readiness to support Angola's development efforts, especially in executive training, expressing his "deep satisfaction" with the "significant agreements" reached by both countries, which "strengthen the legal framework and open new horizons for bilateral cooperation."

President Tebboune noted that "the establishment of a direct air line between Algiers and Luanda will be one of the most important steps in supporting exchanges and bringing the two peoples closer together," adding that the air route will be inaugurated "as of July of this year."

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The President of the Republic expressed appreciation for the sentiments of friendship President Joao Lourenço had shown toward Algeria through his honoring of its historical figures.

He highlighted the importance of reinforcing cooperation in the area of memory and history, particularly regarding the crimes of colonialism, to further "safeguard collective memory and achieve historical justice."

The President of the Republic extended his thanks to the Angolan President for the gracious invitation to visit his country, affirming his commitment to honoring it at the earliest opportunity."