Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Angolan Counterpart in Official Ceremony

11 May 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune accorded an official welcome to the President of the Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenço, on Monday afternoon, at the Presidency Headquarters.

Earlier today, the Angolan President began a state visit to Algeria, where he was greeted upon arrival at Algiers International Airport by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

After both national anthems were played, the two leaders reviewed a military guard of honor from various branches of the People's National Army, accompanied by a 21-gun salute in honor of the nation's guest.

The two Presidents held bilateral talks in the airport's VIP lounge, joined by members of their respective delegations.

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