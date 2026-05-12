Algeria: President Tebboune Holds One-On-One Talks With Angolan Counterpart

Algiers — President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held one-on-one talks with the President of the Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenço, on Monday afternoon, at the Presidency Headquarters.

Earlier, the President of the Republic had accorded his Angolan counterpart an official reception at the Presidency Palace, beginning with the playing of the national anthem and a review of Republican Guard units, who rendered honors to Algeria's guest.

The President of the Republic and his Angolan counterpart took a commemorative photograph in front of national and international press representatives.

Earlier on Monday, the President of the Republic of Angola began a state visit to Algeria, where he was received at Algiers International Airport by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune