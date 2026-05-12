Tanzania: Mwinyi Calls for Shift to High-Value Party Investments

Zanzibar — CCM National Vice-Chairman (Zanzibar), who is also the President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Mwinyi has said he will ensure that all investment-worthy party assets are identified and leased to investors capable of implementing high-impact economic projects.

Dr Mwinyi said the time has come for CCM to undertake an economic transformation by effectively utilising its resources, noting that although the party owns substantial assets and investment areas, they do not yet generate income commensurate with their true value.

He made the remarks while concluding his tour to strengthen the party in Unguja, where he met leaders of the CCM Executive Committees from the West Region, Mfenesini District and Dimani District in a meeting held in Bweleo, Unguja.

Dr Mwinyi said CCM should prioritise large-scale investments within the party and its affiliated organisations, such as modern commercial buildings, residential and rental properties for sale, international conference centres and high-end hotels.

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He stressed that all levels of party leadership, from branches to regional offices, must move away from small-scale investments that do not significantly contribute to the party's economic growth.

"My fellow leaders, our party needs to grow economically because we require funds to run various activities, including constructing modern offices, paying allowances and salaries, purchasing vehicles, and acquiring office equipment. It is, therefore, important to utilise our resources effectively for the benefit of the party," said Dr Mwinyi.

He added that small projects generating monthly rental income of 100,000/- or 200,000/- cannot support the party's broader economic ambitions, underscoring the need to focus on large and sustainable income-generating ventures.

Dr Mwinyi further noted that CCM has never hosted its national meetings in Zanzibar, but said that with planned investments in modern infrastructure, including a large conference hall, the Isles will be able to host such meetings in the future.

He said the implementation of these plans would align CCM with major liberation and socialist parties worldwide that have built strong economic foundations through diversified investments.

During the meeting, Dr Mwinyi also addressed the issue of compensation for residents in Dimani District affected by road construction, saying the government will ensure all rightful beneficiaries are compensated.

He added that those who received payments through fraudulent means will be required to refund the money, so that legitimate beneficiaries can be paid.

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On his part, CCM Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar, Mr Mohamed Said Dimwa, commended party leaders and members in the West Region for maintaining unity, discipline, and integrity in managing party affairs.

Mr Dimwa said CCM is preparing for the 2027 party general election, which will be conducted based on principles of democracy, discipline, and unity, urging members to avoid factionalism and uphold clean politics that strengthen party cohesion.

He added that CCM has already begun preparations for the 2030 General Election by developing capable, ethical, and patriotic leaders to maintain public trust.

CCM West Region Chairman, Mr Mohamed Rajab Soud, praised President Dr Mwinyi for strengthening development projects in health, agriculture, education, water, and road infrastructure, as well as the construction of a modern stadium set to host AFCON 2027 matches, saying the initiatives will further enhance Zanzibar's international profile.