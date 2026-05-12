Namibian Duo Relegated With Black Leopards

Namibian internationals Bethuel Muzeu and Loydt Kazapua have been relegated from the South African National First Division (NFD), also known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship, with Black Leopards FC and one game remaining in the season.

This marks Muzeu's second relegation with Black Leopards in the NFD. The club was initially relegated in 2023, but later purchased the NFD status of Cape Town All Stars to retain their place in the league.

The striker (26) has remained consistent despite the club's struggles, currently sitting on eight league goals this season. He scored 12 goals in 2024 and 17 goals in 2025, making this his fourth season at the club.

Meanwhile, Namibian goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua (37) joined Black Leopards at the start of the season on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal after parting ways with Sekhukhune United FC in the South African Premiership.

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Black Leopards' relegation was officially confirmed following Sunday's results, despite the team securing a 2-1 victory over Venda Football Club. The win moved them to 28 points with one game left to play, but they can no longer reach the 32 points needed to survive, even if the University of Pretoria loses its final match.

They join fellow Limpopo-based side Baroka, who have also been relegated to the Safa ABC Motsepe League.

Black Leopards endured a difficult start to the season after being hit with a transfer ban, which left them unable to register enough players, including a goalkeeper. In their opening match, they were forced to play with 10 men, while defender and captain Thendo Mukumela had to play in goal during the club's first three matches of the campaign.

Although Kazapua had already joined the club, he could not be registered until the transfer ban was lifted. By the time the issue was resolved, the team had already fallen deep into the relegation zone and struggled to recover for the remainder of the season.

The club reshuffled its technical team three times during the campaign. Coach Joel Masutha started the season before leaving in November. He was replaced by Mabuti Khenyeza, who lasted only 10 matches.

Since the transfer ban was lifted, Kazapua established himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper and enjoyed regular game time, but results continued to disappoint the Limpopo outfit.

Muzeu started the season strongly, scoring most of his goals during the first half of the campaign, but his form slowed down in the second half of the season as the goals dried up.

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Other Namibians playing in the same division include Ndisiro Kamaijanda and Ngero Katua of Highbury FC, who are currently in sixth place, while Prins Tjiueza's Cape Town City FC is third on the log, level on points with the team in fourth place as they continue their push for a play-off spot.

Black Leopards' final match of the season will be against eighth-placed Lerumo Lions on Sunday, 17 May at 15h00.