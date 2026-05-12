Namibia: Fast Track to Health for Sprinter Haitembu

Namibian sprinter Ndawana Haitembu is prioritising injury recovery and technical consistency as she prepares for the African Championships and upcoming European athletics season.

After recovering from her injury, she has been concentrating on building strength and improving her race execution, she says.

"Right now, the focus is on getting ready for the African Champs and my European season later."

Haitembu says the 100m helps to sharpen her explosiveness and acceleration, while the 200m develops strength and endurance.

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"This season I'm using both events to complement each other, but I'm also listening to my body and focusing on whichever event best supports long-term progress," she says.

On technical changes implemented during the off season, Haitembu says a lot of attention went into building strength and endurance.

"I was on the 400m programme to work on that."

"We've added more quality endurance sessions and race model sessions to help maintain form and work while fatigued."

Haitembu says mental preparation is just as important as physical preparation.

"I usually visualise, do my affirmations, charge up my spirit, and reflect after training sessions."

On managing physical demands, the athlete says recovery is key, and that it includes getting proper sleep, staying hydrated and knowing when to push and when to rest.

Making a comeback after her injury is a challenge, she says.

"It tested me mentally, but I've overcome every challenge and infirmity. I've become more intentional about recovery and fuelling properly around training and competitions.

"Hydration, quality meals, sleep and recovery sessions are all priorities now because consistency is what keeps me performing at my best."

On overcoming race nerves, Haitembu says: "I remind myself of who I am and that I've already done the hard work in training. I try to stay focused on executing my race and refuse to be anxious."

She says the word of God has been her anchor.

"My coach, manager, medical team and family have played a huge role. They continue to push me, believe in me, and help me stay focused on the greater days ahead of me."

"I learned to give thanks and praise God after every race. Every performance has taught me something, and I've learnt to approach setbacks with a different mindset."

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Haitembu says she wants to contribute through performance and leadership.

"Whether it's leading by example, encouraging my teammates, or bringing life to training."

"I'm blessed to be a blessing to my training group, so I share the Word of God with them, pray for them, encourage and respect them as well as celebrate their victories."

On Namibia's woman talent to one day produce world records, Haitembu says: "I'm one of many. Namibia has incredible talent and a lot of potential. With the right support systems. Facilities, exposure, and development structures, I believe Namibian female athletes can contend for world records."

As for competing at future Diamond Leagues, Haitembu says Namibia will soon have athletes competing in the event.