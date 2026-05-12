Namibia: Tvet Inter Games Concluded in Gobabis

The TVET Inter Games 2026 hosted by Gobabis Vocational Training Centre (VTC) at the Legare Stadium, concluded last week in Gobabis.

This event brought together 10 state-owned VTCs from across the country, celebrating the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and excellence among Namibia's technical and vocational education trainees.

Allen Uaonga Kahiha, event organiser, told New Era Sports that the games showcased not only athletic prowess but also the discipline and determination that TVET institutions strive to instil in their students.

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At the conclusion of the four-day event, winners were found in various codes, with Okakarara VTC crowned champions of the football competition in the male category after it defeated Valombola 5-4 on penalties following a one-all stalemate in regulation time.

Eenhana VTC claimed the female category accolade after beating Valombola 1-0 in the final.

In the netball competition, the host, Gobabis VTC, crushed Okakarara 25-5 to be crowned champions in their home ground.

Zambezi VTC's male and female volleyball teams are champions after defeating their Okakarara counterparts in the finals.

The Zambezi male team clinched a 2-0 win over its opponents, while the ladies team emerged victorious by a 2-1 scoreline.

Zambezi VTC continued with its dominance and took gold in the basketball competition.

It was followed by Okakarara, which took the silver medal, while the bronze went to Gobabis.

Moreover, the host, Gobabis VTC, demonstrated its strength, coupled with home-ground advantage, by securing first place in the tug-of-war competition against a well-grounded Zambezi side in the final.

Kahiha added that Okakarara ranked as the overall winner, followed by Zambezi, while Gobabis came third.

Beyond the medals and the scoreboards, Kahiha said the Inter Games were a resounding celebration of unity, respect, and healthy competition.

"From the opening parade to the closing ceremony, Legare Stadium was filled not only with athletic intensity but also laughter, camaraderie, and mutual encouragement among the 10 competing VTCs," said Kahiha.

This edition of the TVET Inter Games marks the second since the competition's revival, formerly known as the VETSUN Games.