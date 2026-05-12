Rwanda: Exports to China Surge 92 Percent As Demand Rises

Rwanda is poised to further deepen its export footprint in China following a sharp rise in trade, with exports nearly doubling in value to $160.8 million (over Rwf270 billion) in 2025, up from $83.7 million the previous year, according to a recent report by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

The growth reflects expanding opportunities for local exporters in one of the world's largest consumer markets, driven by rising demand for minerals and agro-products.

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Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi told The New Times that the sharp rise in exports to China was mainly driven by increased mineral exports, particularly the 3Ts -- tin (cassiterite), tungsten (wolframite), and tantalum (coltan).

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"Rwanda's exports to China have consistently grown for the last three years. This growth was more prominent in 2025 mainly due to a surge in mineral products exports to China," he said.

Exports of the 3Ts, he observed, more than doubled in both value and volume compared to 2024, accounting for 96 per cent of the total export growth to China.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) Trade in Goods report for 2025, China ranked as Rwanda's third-largest export destination.

Exports to China totalled about $161 million, dominated by niobium ores (56 per cent), tin ores (16 per cent), tungsten ores (5 per cent), and coffee (3 per cent).

Sebahizi indicated that coffee exports to China rose by 41 per cent (248 tonnes) while new products entered the Chinese market. The new commodities include horticultural products such as macadamia nuts.

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New opportunities emerge

Sebahizi said growing access to the Chinese market is creating opportunities for exporters and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), especially in agro-processing and horticulture.

According to the minister, the country exported around 400 tonnes of macadamia nuts to China in 2025, a product that had not been exported to the market in previous years.

"This goes to show that Rwandan businesses are securing new market access and taking advantage of the huge market opportunities the Chinese market represents provided standards requirements are met," he noted, adding that demand is also growing for products such as dried chilli, chilli oil, essential oils, fruits and vegetables.

The minister observed that the growth aligns with Rwanda's long-term strategy to diversify export products and expand international market access.

"Rwanda's strategic objective is to diversify its export base both in terms of products offered and wide international market access," he said.

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Tariff-free access to boost trade

China recently announced that it would allow exports from all African countries with which it has diplomatic relations with tariff-free access to its market on 100 per cent of tariff lines.

Sebahizi said Rwanda's tariff-free access to the Chinese market, which officially took effect in May 2026, is expected to further boost exports and investment.

"Looking forward, this month of May 2026, marked the official tariff free access for Rwanda to Chinese market," he said, describing the development as a positive signal for Rwandan businesses.

Agro-processed products, he indicated, are becoming increasingly popular in China and remain among Rwanda's priority export sectors.

Stanley Nsabimana, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of PROMACNUTS Ltd, said rising demand from China encouraged him to establish a macadamia processing factory targeting export markets.

He cited duty-free access to China as a major opportunity for exporters.

"We decided to take advantage of the opportunity by establishing a macadamia processing factory to access the Chinese market, as well as other markets," he said.

Nsabimana stressed that Rwanda must increase both production and quality standards to sustain and expand access to the Chinese market.

"To win, sustain, and expand the Chinese market, we need to focus on what the market demands most," he said, adding that there is no shortage of demand as Chinese suppliers are demanding larger supplies.

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Quality standards key

For many exporters, quality standards, consistency and reliable delivery are helping local products gain traction internationally.

Sina Gerard, whose company Entreprise Urwibutso exports products including Agashya juice and Akabanga chilli oil to countries including China, said trust built through quality is key to retaining buyers.

"In business, time matters. Once we deliver quality products, distributors continue demanding them because of the trust they build in our products," he said.

Sina said expanding export markets directly benefits local farmers and suppliers involved in production chains.

"The expansion of export markets is a beacon of sustainable development. My products start from local citizens, including farmers in rural areas and mountainous regions that I work with. When the market expands, what they earn also increases," he said.

He also called for greater support to farmers growing crops that can effectively and sustainably supply export-oriented industries.