Rwanda: Why Some Livestock Farmers Fail to Get Insurance Payouts

Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) is racing to close critical gaps in livestock postmortem investigations after incomplete documentation left hundreds of farmers unable to claim compensation for losses.

According to RAB, it had intensified training for veterinarians to improve loss assessment and livestock post-mortem investigations.

Officials said incomplete documentation was among the reasons some livestock farmers miss out on insurance payouts under the National Agriculture Insurance Scheme. This issue is common in districts with frequent disease outbreaks, such as Nyagatare.

RAB said up to 150 livestock insurance claims fail every month because veterinary reports lack sufficient scientific evidence or clear diagnoses required by insurers.

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"We are equipping our veterinarians with the knowledge needed to become fair referees between farmers and insurance companies," said Fabrice Ndayisenga, head of animal resources development and disease control at RAB.

"It has become clear that some veterinarians contributed to farmers failing to get compensation because of inadequate knowledge. We are training them to work ethically using science and integrity both during loss assessments and while handling postmortem examinations," he added.

Under current regulations, farmers must notify veterinary officers within two hours after an animal has died to allow timely examinations. Veterinarians are expected to complete examinations within four hours after notification, while insurers must receive reports within one week and process compensation within 30 days.

However, officials and veterinarians said delays often result from late reporting. Some claims are also denied due to missing or unclear details in the reports.

Deborah Umugwaneza, a veterinarian in Muhanga District, said limited practical knowledge previously made it difficult for her to determine the exact causes of an animal's death.

"One time, I examined a pig that had died bleeding from the mouth and nose, but I could not determine the actual cause of death," she said. "I realised that my limited knowledge prevented me from making a professional conclusion."

"Through the courses we have attended, I now have sufficient knowledge about different diseases, their symptoms and the organs they affect," Umugwaneza said. "I believe I will not face the same challenges I faced before."

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RAB, in partnership with Dedicated Agri Services PVT LTD, has trained 100 veterinarians and paraveterinarians from across the country in livestock loss assessment and postmortem procedures.

Lambert Niyonshuti, one of the trainers, said in some situations, farmers may appear more knowledgeable about the cause of death because they had closely monitored their animals.

"There were cases where a veterinarian would simply write that the animal died from a tick-borne disease, yet there are about five different tick-borne diseases," Niyonshuti said.

He added that veterinarians need training to gain enough confidence to make clear diagnoses in complex cases.

RAB said that veterinarians whose negligence affects compensation claims or public health may face disciplinary action and legal consequences.

"A veterinarian will no longer use lack of knowledge as an excuse," Ndayisenga said. "They can face penalties both through professional bodies and in courts of law."

He said some veterinarians have already been required to compensate farmers for losses linked to professional negligence.

"For example, a veterinarian may approve meat from an animal that should not be consumed, which later affects people's health," he said. "We started with training, and we will now begin holding them accountable."

In 2023, Rwanda had about 5,000 veterinary practitioners registered with the council of veterinarians. Officials said the country needs about 13,000 to meet the livestock-to-vet ratio.