Rwanda Premier League Confirms Two Trophies for 2025/26 Season

The Rwanda Premier League (RPL) has confirmed that two separate trophies will be awarded during the 2025/26 BK Pro League season following the participation of Sudanese clubs in Rwanda's top-flight league.

The clarification comes after remarks made by Rwanda FA president Fabrice Shema on Monday regarding how trophies, prize money and continental qualification slots will be handled under the special arrangement that allowed Sudanese clubs to compete in Rwanda.

"Al Hilal will receive the trophy, while the highest-ranked Rwandan club will earn the Rwf80 million cash prize," Shema said.

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However, the Rwanda Premier League explained that while a Sudanese club finishing top of the standings will officially be crowned BK Pro League Champions for the 2025/26 season, it will not be eligible for the financial rewards reserved for Rwandan clubs.

Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman could officially secure the league title on Wednesday when they face Gasogi United, with a draw enough to seal the championship with three matches remaining.

According to the league body, the highest-ranked Rwandan club will separately be awarded the trophy for the BK Pro League National Champions and will represent Rwanda in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League.

"In addition, the highest-ranked Rwandan club will be crowned BK Pro League National Champions and will represent Rwanda in the 2026/2027 CAF Champions League," the statement read.

League organisers also clarified the qualification process for the CAF Confederation Cup. If the highest-ranked Rwandan club also wins the Peace Cup, the next best-placed local side in the league standings will qualify for the continental competition in accordance with FERWAFA regulations.

The RPL further emphasized that guest clubs will not receive any of the financial prizes allocated to the league's best-performing teams despite remaining eligible to win the league title itself.

The special arrangement comes as Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman and Al Merrikh SC continue competing in Rwanda following the suspension of domestic football activities in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict in the country.