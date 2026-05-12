Tanzania Parade Its Best Investment Attractions At Afic12 Platform

Algiers — DEPUTY Minister in the President's Office for Planning and Investment, Dr Pius Chaya, said that Tanzania is among the best investment destinations in Africa due to its strategic location connecting East, Central, and Southern African markets through the Indian Ocean.

Dr Chaya made the remarks while speaking at the 12th Africa Investment and Trade Forum (AFIC12), organized by the Arab-African Centre for Investment and Development (CAAID), held from May 9 to 10, 2026, in Algiers.

During the forum, he urged the international business community to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in Tanzania through the private sector, while assuring full government support for investors targeting regional and international markets.

"I would like to assure you that investments targeting regional and international markets will receive full cooperation from the Government," said Dr Chaya.

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He explained that Tanzania still offers numerous investment opportunities across various sectors, including tourism and hospitality, maritime trade, infrastructure, fisheries and aquaculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, information and communication technology (ICT), financial services, and aviation.

Dr Chaya further noted that Tanzania possesses abundant resources capable of attracting investors, including large reserves of industrial raw materials, various mineral deposits, and approximately 43 million hectares of arable land, of which one million hectares are suitable for irrigation.

He also pointed out that the country's rapidly growing youth population makes Tanzania an ideal destination for investments focused on local manufacturing, value addition, technology transfer, and skills development, while fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

In another development, Dr Chaya invited participants at the forum to attend two major investment exhibitions in Tanzania: the Zanzibar Investment Forum and the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (SABASABA).

According to Dr Chaya, the platforms will provide international investors with opportunities to meet Tanzanian businesses and companies, establish commercial partnerships, and explore the country's available investment opportunities.