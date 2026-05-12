Kenya: Olomi Stars As Tanzanians Excel in Kenya

Kiambu — TANZANIAN golfers produced impressive performances at the 2026 Ladies Amateur Strokeplay Championship held at Limuru Country Club in Kenya, with Arusha Gymkhana Club's (AGC) Neema Olomi emerging as the country's top performer after three days of intense competition.

The prestigious 54-hole championship, which concluded over the weekend, attracted some of the finest amateur golfers from across the East African Community (EAC), with Kenya's Kanana Muthomi claiming the overall title on a total score of 223.

Olomi displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament to finish third overall with an aggregate score of 232, making her the highest-placed Tanzanian golfer at the event.

Her rounds of 77, 77 and 78 highlighted her growing stature on the regional amateur golf scene and reiterated her status as one of Tanzania's leading golfers.

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Another Tanzanian who drew attention was also AGC's Madina Iddi, the 2023 champion, who entered the tournament seeking a second title.

Despite mounting a spirited challenge, Madina settled for a share of sixth place on 237 after rounds of 79, 83 and a superb closing round of 75.

AGC also celebrated another strong performance through Aalaa Somji, who tied for eighth place with a total score of 240 following rounds of 82, 82 and 76.

Dar es Salaam's Vicky Elias of Lugalo Golf Club finished 14th overall on 250 after posting rounds of 81, 85 and 84 in a highly competitive field dominated by some of East Africa's top amateurs.