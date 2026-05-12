Tanzania: Minister Unveils Long-Term Plan to Expand Housing for Public Servants

Dodoma — THOUSANDS of public servants across the country could soon benefit from improved housing as the government rolls out a long term construction plan aimed at reducing the existing housing shortage.

The initiative is part of a special government programme to construct houses for public servants, under which a budget will be allocated every financial year to address the shortage of staff housing nationwide.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PMORALG), Dr Jafar Seif, told the National Assembly while responding to a basic question from Chemba MP Kunti Majala (CCM), who sought to know when the government would address the housing shortage for public servants in Chemba District.

Dr Seif said the government recognises the significant need for staff housing across the country and has prepared a special plan to reduce the shortage in Chemba District Council and other councils.

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"The government has prepared a special plan to construct houses for public servants, where a budget will be allocated every financial year to reduce the shortage in Chemba District Council and other councils across the country," he said.

He further said an assessment of housing needs in Chemba District Council shows a total requirement of 955 houses. Currently, there are 448 houses available, including 394 for teachers, 43 for health workers, and 11 for administrative staff.

This leaves a shortage of 507 houses, equivalent to 53 per cent of the total demand. Of the 955 houses required, 877 are for teachers, 69 for health workers, and 9 for administrative staff.

Dr Seif added that over the past five years, the government has allocated 1.91bn/- to Chemba District Council, resulting in the construction of 24 houses, 18 for the education sector, three for health workers, and three for administrative staff.

In her supplementary questions, Ms Majala asked whether the government is ready to engage institutions such as the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Watumishi Housing Company, and the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to address the acute shortage of staff housing in Chemba District.

She also asked whether the government had considered reinstating hardship allowances for employees working in difficult environments, noting that such incentives could motivate workers to remain in hardship areas with inadequate housing.

Responding, Dr Seif said the government has already conducted an assessment and identified the need to construct more than 2,000 houses for public servants nationwide.

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He said about 241bn/- is being mobilised to finance the project, with priority given to remote local government authorities where even decent rental housing is scarce.

Dr Seif added that the government will continue collaborating with housing institutions such as Watumishi Housing Company, TBA, and NHC, while also engaging the private sector following advice from the Ministry of Planning to accelerate implementation.

On hardship allowances, he said the matter is under review, adding that the government is working on strengthening incentives to encourage public servants to remain in remote postings and continue delivering essential services.

In another supplementary question, Kakonko MP Allan Mavunde (CCM) asked about plans to construct staff housing for health workers in dispensaries located in Nyagwijima, Mguzu, Rumashi, and Nyakayenzi.

Dr Seif responded that the government is fully aware of housing challenges facing public servants, particularly in peripheral areas.

He said construction efforts will prioritise such locations to improve working conditions and staff morale.

While acknowledging that implementation will be done in phases, he emphasised that progress will continue steadily to ensure workers are adequately motivated to serve the public effectively.