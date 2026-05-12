Tanzania: Govt to Roll Out Real-Time Pollution Monitoring

Dar es Salaam — THE government is in the final stages of installing a modern environmental pollution monitoring system known as the Tanzania Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (TOCEMS).

The system will enable real-time tracking of pollution levels and support swift action against offenders who violate the Environmental Management Act.

This was revealed yesterday in the National Assembly by the Deputy Minister in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Reuben Kwagilwa, while responding to a basic question from Ms Mariam Kisangi (TemekeCCM), who sought to know the government's plans to control industries discharging wastewater into rivers in Temeke District, Dar es Salaam Region.

Mr Kwagilwa said the government is completing the system while also strengthening environmental patrols, conducting surprise inspections, and educating factory owners in Temeke and other parts of the country.

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"The government will continue to strengthen environmental patrols, conduct surprise inspections, and provide education to factory owners in Temeke and other areas nationwide. At the same time, it is finalising the installation of a modern environmental pollution monitoring system, the Tanzania Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (TOCEMS), which will enable real-time monitoring of pollution levels and prompt action against lawbreakers," he said.

He added that the government, through the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) in collaboration with Temeke Municipal Council, continues to implement various measures to control industrial wastewater discharge into rivers.

The measures include regular inspections of industries in Temeke, testing wastewater quality before discharge, and taking legal action against violators of the Environmental Management Act, Cap. 191, and the Water Supply and Sanitation Act, Cap. 272.

"These include issuing corrective orders or suspending operations of industries that cause environmental pollution," he said. In a supplementary question, Ms Kisangi asked whether the government is ready to issue a formal directive compelling factory owner to strictly comply with established environmental procedures.

Responding, Mr Kwagilwa said inspections conducted by NEMC had revealed multiple violations. He said that out of 158 factories inspected in Dar es Salaam, particularly in Temeke, some were found discharging wastewater into residential areas, others releasing untreated effluent, and some operating without required permits.

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He said the government has already taken enforcement measures, including issuing fines, suspending wastewater discharge in some factories, and providing environmental education to factory owners.

Mr Kwagilwa also directed NEMC regional managers nationwide to strengthen enforcement of environmental laws to ensure industries do not pollute residential areas or water sources.

He urged factory owners to comply strictly with environmental regulations to protect public health while continuing their economic activities.

In another supplementary question, Kiwani MP Hija Hassan Hija (CCM) sought clarification on whether the government would compel polluting industries to compensate affected citizens.

Responding, Mr Kwagilwa said all actions are guided by existing laws, which provide procedures for addressing environmental damage.

However, he emphasised that the government's priority remains preventing pollution before it occurs.

In a further supplementary question, MP Lucy Kombani (Special Seats -CCM) asked about long-term measures to address severe environmental degradation caused by mining activities in rivers such as Mvua and Mfizigo in Morogoro Region.

In response, Mr Kwagilwa directed regional environmental officials to conduct regular and promptu inspections to ensure compliance with the Environmental Management Act and the Water Supply and Sanitation Act.