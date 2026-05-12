Tanzania: Early Sickle Cell Diagnosis Vital, Public Told

Mwanza — PEOPLE living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) have been urged to ensure regular medical care to reduce complications and improve survival chances.

Dr Emmanuela Ambrose of Bugando Zonal Referral Hospital made the call recently during an interview with the Daily News in Mwanza, where she highlighted the importance of public awareness, screening and timely treatment of the inherited blood disorder.

Dr Ambrose explained that sickle cell disease is a genetic condition passed from both parents to their child through inherited genes.

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She said the disease occurs when the body produces an abnormal form of haemoglobin known as haemoglobin S, which causes red blood cells to become rigid and crescent-shaped instead of soft and flexible.

"These abnormal cells can block small blood vessels, leading to severe pain, infections, chronic anaemia and damage to vital organs," she said.

According to her, sickled red blood cells survive for only 10 to 20 days, unlike normal cells which live much longer, making it difficult for the body to replace them quickly enough and resulting in persistent anaemia.

She noted that common symptoms include swelling of hands and feet in infants, repeated pain episodes, fatigue, delayed growth, jaundice and frequent infections.

However, she said the severity of symptoms differs from one patient to another depending on genetic factors, environmental conditions and access to treatment.

Dr Ambrose warned that dehydration and extreme weather conditions can trigger painful episodes among patients.

"Hot weather may thicken the blood and increase blockage in blood vessels, while cold temperatures can constrict blood vessels and trigger pain crises," she explained.

She further said the disease weakens the spleen, making patients more vulnerable to serious infections and long-term complications affecting organs such as the heart, lungs and kidneys.

Dr Ambrose urged patients and families to attend regular clinic appointments, stay hydrated, follow prescribed medication, maintain vaccinations and seek early treatment for infections.

She also stressed the importance of knowing one's sickle cell status before marriage or starting a family.

"When both parents carry the sickle cell trait, there is a 25 per cent chance that their child will develop the disease," she said.

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She underscored the importance of newborn screening, saying early diagnosis allows timely interventions that improve survival and quality of life.