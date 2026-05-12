Tanzania: Isles Records 2,532 Autism Cases, Faces Specialist Shortage

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has recorded a total of 2,532 autism cases, including 1,290 males and 1,242 females, the House of Representatives has been told.

Acting Minister for Health, Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, said 21 new patients were recently treated at the Mental Health Hospital in Kidongo Chekundu. Responding to a question from Abdulghani Ismail Zubeir (Malindi, CCM), the minister said the government is implementing various interventions in collaboration with local and international partners to address autism spectrum disorder.

She said the interventions include public health education aimed at raising awareness about possible risk factors, such as genetic conditions, poor maternal nutrition, inadequate child spacing, and delayed clinic visits during pregnancy and early childhood.

Dr Mkuya explained that autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that requires specialised rehabilitative care.

She noted that Zanzibar currently lacks key specialists, including neurodevelopmental paediatricians and speech therapists, with services currently being provided by child psychiatrists and occupational therapists.

At Kidongo Chekundu Psychiatric Hospital, three specialist doctors are currently providing mental health services for children and young people through outpatient clinics and inpatient care.

The minister said the government has prioritised securing scholarships for specialist training in these fields during the 2026/2027 financial year.