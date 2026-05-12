Tanzania: Joshi, Chogo Shine At DGC Mother's Day Golf Tournament

Dar es Salaam — MORE than 90 golfers teed off at the Mother's Day Golf Tournament held over the weekend at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), with players battling rainy conditions in a competition staged to honour mothers and promote women's participation in golf.

The tournament, organised by the club's golf section, was played in the Stableford format and attracted both men and women golfers for a day of competitive and social action at the city course.

Om Joshi emerged as the overall men's winner after carding an impressive 40 stableford points, ahead of Daniel Lameck who finished second with 37 points, while Ali Mamdouhi settled for third place on 35 points.

In the Ladies Gold category, Maryanne Mugo claimed top honours with 29 points, beating Joyce Warega who finished second with 27 points. Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Timea Chogo led by example after winning the Ladies Silver category with 33 points, while Rose Nyenza came second with 29 points.

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Mariam Chande topped the Ladies Bronze category with 34 points as Lucy Martin secured second place on 23 points. Special prizes also highlighted the event, with NielsChristian Ehnhuus winning the Men's Longest Drive award, while Chogo added another accolade after taking the Ladies Longest Drive title.

Ali Mamdouhi won the Nearest to the Pin prize in the men's category, while TLGU vice-president Ayne Magombe claimed the ladies' award.

Commenting after the event, Chogo thanked DGC and the club's Lady Captain Linda Natal for organising a successful tournament despite challenging weather conditions.

"Thank you so much Linda (Natal) for the event. Even the rain couldn't keep us away and thank you for your continued support, I encourage more ladies to participate in coming tournaments," said Chogo.

DGC golf competition secretary Abid Omari said the event was aimed at celebrating Mother's Day through sport while strengthening camaraderie within the golfing community.

He added that organisers also sought to encourage and promote women's participation in golf by allowing ladies to compete free of charge during the tournament.