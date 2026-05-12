Malawi: Attorney General Mbeta Hails Court Victory in MEC Relocation Case, Warns Against 'Busybody Litigation'

The Office of the Frank Mbeta has welcomed the High Court ruling dismissing an application aimed at stopping President Peter Mutharika from relocating the headquarters of the Malawi Electoral Commission from Lilongwe to Blantyre, describing the judgement as a major reaffirmation of constitutional order, legal discipline and responsible litigation.

Delivering judgement in Lilongwe, Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda threw out the application filed by Limbani Phiri, Vanwyk Chikasanda and Beauty Kumtomoni after finding that the three had failed to demonstrate sufficient legal interest in the matter or show how they would personally suffer from the relocation decision.

The ruling handed a decisive victory to the Attorney General's chambers, which had strongly argued that the applicants lacked the legal standing necessary to challenge the President's directive.

Judge Nyirenda was firm in his assessment, stating that the claimants had failed to establish any legal or substantial right distinct from that of the general public.

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"The burden rests on the claimants to show that they have locus standi," ruled Nyirenda.

"In the present application, the claimants have not demonstrated a legal or substantial right which is over and above that which the general public may have in the subject matter under consideration."

In a stinging criticism of the manner the case was initiated, the court further described the action as fundamentally defective from the outset, warning against abuse of court processes through improperly framed litigation.

The judge said allowing such proceedings to continue would amount to permitting litigants to evade established procedural rules governing public law matters.

Reacting to the ruling, Attorney General Frank Mbeta said the judgement sends a strong signal that courts will not entertain individuals who rush to litigate matters without demonstrating direct legal interest or injury.

"The ruling resets the tone of the law that busy bodies will not be tolerated to litigate in our courts on matters which do not have any bearing on their personal rights or interests," said Mbeta.

He added that the court's refusal to grant an injunction against the relocation underscores the legality and procedural soundness of the President's directive.

The applicants had argued that the presidential order relocating MEC was unconstitutional and unlawful, claiming that the concept of an "Executive Order" is not recognised under Malawi's constitutional framework.

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However, the court's dismissal now significantly strengthens government's position in implementing the relocation exercise.

The ruling also follows another legal victory for government after the High Court in February dismissed MEC's own application for judicial review seeking clarification on whether the relocation directive constituted unlawful interference with the commission's independence.

President Mutharika last year ordered MEC to move its headquarters to Blantyre alongside the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority and the Malawi Housing Corporation, while directing the Malawi Prisons Service to return its headquarters to Zomba.

The other institutions have already complied with the directive.

Legal analysts say the judgement could have far-reaching implications on future constitutional and public interest litigation by tightening scrutiny on the issue of locus standi and discouraging speculative or politically motivated court challenges with no demonstrable personal stake.