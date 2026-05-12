Namibia: City of Windhoek Investigates Allegations of Tribal Bias in Police Promotions

The City of Windhoek says a matter of alleged promotions conducted on a tribal basis within the Windhoek City Police Service is receiving attention through the appropriate channels.

This comes after the municipality received internal grievances and complaints about tribal promotions within the city police on 1 April.

City spokesperson Harold Akwenye confirms the matter. However, he says the municipality cannot comment prematurely until the process has been concluded.

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City of Windhoek chief executive Moses Matyayi on 29 April requested that city police chief Leevi Ileka confirm or refute the allegations.

"In line with established internal governance processes, the chief executive requested that the concerns raised be subjected to an internal review process to establish the facts and determine whether any policies, procedures or codes of conduct may have been breached," Akwenye says.

He says the matter remains an internal administrative process at this stage and is, therefore, confidential.

As such, the city is not in a position to divulge details regarding the content of the allegations, individuals involved or preliminary processes currently underway, Akwenye adds.

In a letter dated 29 April, Matyayi directs Ileka to provide clarification on the allegations.

"Kindly ensure that your response addresses each allegation sequentially, as presented in the letter," says Matyayi.

Approached for comment last Friday, Ileka said he could not comment on the matter at that time.

A letter to Matyayi, seen by The Namibian and written by concerned employees, says city police positions are allegedly predominantly filled by members of the Kwambi group.

The employees claim that most ongoing promotions are of Aawambo people, particularly those speaking the Aakwambi dialect. The group further alleges that refresher training is given to the same group of people for the purpose of claiming subsistence and travel allowances.

"This is not fair. What about members of other ethnic groups? We have many members with various qualifications and have worked since 2005 but we are not given a chance," the letter states.

The information has been shared anonymously as they fear possible victimisation.

A source who prefers to remain anonymous says the city police are to recruit 200 graduate trainees to work in the control room and other departments on a contract basis, claiming that most of the trainees are relatives of those already employed by the city police.

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City police spokesperson superintendent Marcelline Murapo has confirmed that Ileka is aware of the situation and has received the letter.

"I am aware of the documents currently circulating on social media; however, I am unable to comment on the matter. Should there be any developments moving forward, the media will be duly informed," she says.

On the trainees matter, the city police are considering taking in graduate interns in partnership with certain institutions. However, the programme has not commenced, Murapo says.

Trade Union Congress of Namibia secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha says tribalism in workplaces is increasing and is a major concern that could lead to serious consequences.

"If we do not address this, it can cause destruction with serious consequences. This must start from the highest level, including with Cabinet and executive directors' roles.

"This is similar to the issues of gender employment; it has implications. The equity commission needs to monitor fair job distributions when it comes to tribes as well," Kavihuha adds.