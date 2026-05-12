Sudan: Central Bank Continues Field Tours in Omdurman to Monitor Currency Replacement

12 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Operations and Follow-up Chamber for Currency Replacement at the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) continued on Monday its field inspection tours of several commercial bank branches in Omdurman to monitor the replacement process for the old 1,000- and 500-pound banknotes.

The tour was headed by the Head of the Operations and Follow-up Chamber for Currency Replacement, Dr. Mua'tasim Yousuf Al-Badri, accompanied by the Director-General of the Central Bank's Khartoum Branch, Alaa Eddin Ali Abdel-Fattah along with members of the operations chamber.

Field monitoring revealed that the replacement process is proceeding with a high level of efficiency and organization amid a noticeable increase in deposits of the targeted banknotes.

The committee also observed strong public turnout for opening and reactivating bank accounts, benefiting from the expansion of banking services provided through both fixed and mobile banking outlets aimed at simplifying procedures and facilitating financial transactions.

The CBOS renewed its call on citizens in Khartoum, Al-Gezira and White Nile states to promptly deposit the targeted paper currency through bank branches before the replacement deadline on May 15, stressing that the measure forms part of state efforts to strengthen economic stability and reinforce confidence in the national currency.

The Central Bank noted that inspection tours by the operations and follow-up chamber will continue regularly.

Read the original article on SNA.

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