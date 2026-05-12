South Africa: President Ramaphosa Assures Nation On Disaster Relief Efforts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that government is working closely with communities to address the impact of severe weather conditions that have claimed at least 10 lives across several provinces.

The President expressed deep sadness at the loss of life linked to heavy rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall affecting parts of the country.

"The President's thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of the people who have died in events arising from heavy rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall," the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Government, through the National Disaster Management Centre, has declared a national state of disaster in response to the loss of life, damage to infrastructure, disruptions to essential services and the displacement of communities.

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President Ramaphosa assured the nation that all spheres of government will continue working together to respond to the disaster and support affected communities.

"National, provincial and municipal authorities will work with communities to address the effects of the disaster," the statement said.

The President also commended individuals, civil society organisations and businesses that have stepped in to assist communities affected by the adverse weather conditions.

President Ramaphosa further praised rescue and recovery teams operating under difficult conditions, noting that severe weather continues to affect rescue and recovery operations, including limiting air operations.

"As winter sets in, we are vulnerable to events which we may be able to forecast but whose actual intensity in specific locations we may not be able to predict.

"We are, however, making the best use of science to pre-empt some of these events and to respond to the aftermath," President Ramaphosa said.

The President said the National Disaster Management Centre and Cabinet will continue to receive updates on critical weather forecasts and the impact of the disaster.

"The National Disaster Management Centre and Cabinet will be updated on critical forecasts and disastrous impacts and responses will be modified as conditions dictate," he said.