South Africa: Durban Abuzz As Africa Travel Indaba Kicks Off

Durban is abuzz with activity as it plays host to Africa's Travel Indaba 2026 which President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially open this morning.

The Indaba kicked off at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, with BONDay (Business Opportunity Networking Day) - which was officially opened by the Tourism Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu.

The BONDAY programme launched critical conversations around policy, entrepreneurship, destination competitiveness, sports tourism, culture and digital transformation. These are all designed to showcase new growth opportunities for African tourism economies.

From "Africa's Narrative as the World's Tourism Powerhouse," to a TikTok Masterclass on converting digital inspiration into bookings, to thought-provoking discussions on sports tourism and the growing influence of music, fashion, and gastronomy on travel, BONDay reflected the evolving future of tourism and the many sectors shaping it.

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Africa's Travel Indaba 2026 is taking place from 11- 14 May under the theme: "Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa's Tourism Economy."

Ahead of the President's address on Tuesday, exhibitors at the centre were seen completing the final last touch-ups to their stands while police maintain a strong presence outside while traffic officials were guiding motorists as to where to park.

READ | President Ramaphosa to address Africa's Travel Indaba

At the media launch of the Indaba earlier this month, Tourism Minister Patricial de Lille said the Africa Tourism Indaba 2026 is a powerful celebration of the continent's extraordinary potential to drive economic growth through tourism.

READ | Africa's Travel Indaba to drive economic growth

"This is where travel industry professionals gather, including tour operators, hotels, airlines, and tourism boards, to showcase products, network, negotiate deals and form partnerships with buyers," she said at that time.

De Lille pointed out that the tourism sector remains one of the continent's most powerful economic contributors.

"Through the geographic spread of tourism, the sector creates job opportunities and stimulates investment even in the most remote villages," she said.

Over the next three days, delegates, Ministers, exhibitors, buyers, media and tourism leaders from across Africa and the world will gather to discuss various topics and showcasing Africa's extraordinary tourism diversity.

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Africa's Travel Indaba 2026 takes place as the continent commemorates Africa Month providing an important platform to strengthen partnerships, and shape a more inclusive tourism future that benefits communities, entrepreneurs and nations.

According to the Department of Tourism, planning for Africa's Travel Indaba 2027 is already underway, as Africa Travel Indaba goes through a revamp with the inclusion of sponsors and private partners, enhancing the destination's global competitiveness and empowering rural and township tourism enterprises.