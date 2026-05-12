Kenya: PM Participates in Opening Session of Africa-France Summit in Nairobi

12 May 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri took part on Tuesday in the opening session of the Africa-France Summit, held under the theme "Africa Forward: Partnerships between Africa and France for Innovation and Growth" at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

She was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi, reads a statement of the Prime Ministry.

The summit opened with addresses by Kenyan President William Ruto, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and African Union Commission Chairperson Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

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