South Africa: International Nurses Day - the Women Carrying Healing and Hope Through Vrygrond

As nurses continue their essential home visits and care, the clinic represents hope and healing for a community navigating both health challenges and social adversities.

Tannie Anna Frans sits patiently as healthcare workers move around her, testing her breathing and taking her blood pressure with the confidence that comes from years of service. At 75, she has survived tuberculosis, arthritis and the dankness that seeps through the walls of her modest home in Vrygrond, Cape Town.

"You are looking so much better since we last visited you," says caregiver Lydia Hlongwane.

Sister Nonthemba Ndlevu nods. "Although we now have a clinic that can provide the community with the services you deserve, we will continue making home visits to you and all our other frail clients."

That promise - that no patient will be abandoned - lies at the heart of International Nurses Day, commemorated annually on 12 May.

Globally, International Nurses Day honours the emotional labour, endurance, compassion and humanity nurses provide daily to hospitals, clinics, homes and underserved communities. Nurses are often far more than healthcare workers. They are counsellors, caregivers, first responders and advocates. They are the difference between despair and hope.

This year, International Nurses Day carries particular significance for the community of Vrygrond. For the first time, the community will have their own healthcare facility: the Community Care Clinic - a...