Africa: Sonke Gender Justice and MenEngage Africa to Host the PROGRESS 2026 Symposium in Kenya

Sonke Gender Justice and MenEngage Africa are pleased to announce the upcoming PROGRESS 2026 Learning and Exchange Symposium - Progress 2026, taking place from the 12th to the 14th of August 2026 in Mombasa, Kenya. The symposium builds on the momentum of the successful PROGRESS 2024 convening in Nairobi, held in 2024.

The symposium comes at a pivotal time, where SRHR activists are confronted with shrinking civic space, increased opposition to SRHR, inconsistent delivery of Comprehensive Sexuality Education, and persistent barriers affecting adolescents, women, persons with disabilities, LGBTQI+ persons, and other marginalised groups. These challenges are further compounded by conservative policy shifts, climate-related crises, and the rise of technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

“The PROGRESS 2026 symposium marks a pivotal milestone in our collective mission to transition regional discourse into a cohesive, actionable framework for protecting the rights of marginalised populations. By strategically engaging men and boys as proactive allies, we aim to dismantle the structural inequities that impede bodily autonomy and gender equity across the continent. This convening serves as a decisive intervention to safeguard civic spaces and mount a robust, unified response to the growing opposition against reproductive justice. We call upon our regional partners to collaborate in institutionalising a future where comprehensive health, safety, and rights are a lived reality for every African," says Ekenia Chifamba, MenEngage Africa co-chair.

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Against this backdrop, PROGRESS 2026 aims to strengthen a united regional response. The symposium will convene about 300 participants, mainly youth leaders, civil society organisations, policymakers, healthcare providers, researchers, development partners, and religious and traditional leaders. Together, we will co-create strategies to expand SRHR access, reinforce bodily autonomy, and advance reproductive justice in the face of resistance and hostile backlash against progressive reproductive health policies.

“Sonke Gender Justice and MEA remain committed to strengthening African-led, intersectional, and inclusive responses to SRHR challenges. PROGRESS 2026 provides an essential space to deepen collaboration, amplify youth voices, and drive transformative action that ensures no one is left behind," says Sonke’s regional SRHR specialist, Jude Thaddeus Njikem. We look forward to meaningful conversations as we share experiences, compare notes and make recommendations on how this important work can be scaled up to ensure that ‘no one is left behind.’ The convening will also provide evidence on emerging trends in relation to performance by our countries on SRHR, identify gaps and make recommendations going forward.