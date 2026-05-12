Sudan: Prime Minister Leads International Drive to Support Peace and Stability in Sudan

In a move reflecting Sudan's openness to diverse international cultural and religious institutions, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris held high-level talks on Monday with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican during an official visit accompanied by a high-ranking ministerial, diplomatic and security delegation.

The Prime Minister received an official high-level reception at the Vatican, reflecting the significance and diplomatic importance of the visit.

The Sudanese delegation included Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir; the Prime Minister's Special Representative Dr. Al-Hussein Al-Khalifa Al-Siddig Al-Hafyan; Deputy Director-General of the General Intelligence Service Lt. Gen. Abbas Mohamed Bakhit; Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdalla Mohamed; and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid.

The talks were also attended by Sudan's Ambassador to Rome Ambassador Imad Eddin Mirghani; Sudan's Ambassador to Geneva Ambassador Hassan Hamid; and Acting Chargé d'Affaires of Sudan's Embassy in Paris Salah Mohamed Ishaq.

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On the Vatican side, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City, and Mihaela Blaj, Deputy Secretary for Relations with States, participated in the meeting as part of the official discussions held with the Sudanese Prime Minister.

The visit comes within the framework of the Sudanese government's efforts to strengthen humanitarian dialogue and understanding among peoples and religions, promote the values of peace, coexistence and mutual respect, and mobilize international support for Sudan's peace initiative.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister outlined the Sudanese government's vision for achieving peace, stability and an end to the war, affirming Sudan's commitment to building bridges of communication with various global religious and cultural establishments in a manner that serves regional and international stability and reinforces the values of human fraternity and peaceful coexistence.

Dr. Kamil Idris stressed that Sudan values the moral and humanitarian role played by the Vatican in supporting peace and dialogue among peoples. He pointed to the importance of employing culture, media and soft power to confront hate speech and division, and to build humanitarian awareness based on tolerance and respect for diversity.

In the same context, a statement issued by the Vatican Press Office said Pope Leo XIV received the Sudanese Prime Minister before the latter later met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, in the presence of Mihaela Blaj, Deputy Secretary for Relations with States.

The statement noted that the meetings were held in a cordial atmosphere marked by harmony in perspectives, with both sides underscoring the importance of relations between the Vatican and Sudan, as well as the Vatican's role in serving the common good and supporting Sudanese society.

The discussions also addressed the crisis Sudan has been experiencing for more than three years as a result of the war. The two sides stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire, facilitation of humanitarian aid access to affected populations, and the creation of conditions conducive to launching a genuine and inclusive national dialogue among the various components of the Sudanese people, with the aim of ending the conflict and building sustainable peace.

The two sides further discussed political and humanitarian developments in Sudan and ongoing efforts to preserve the country's unity and restore security and stability, in addition to enhancing humanitarian cooperation with international institutions in support of the Sudanese people during the current phase.

The Vatican side expressed deep concern over the situation in Sudan and reaffirmed its support for efforts aimed at ending the war and achieving peace, foremost among them the initiative put forward by the Government of Hope led by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris.

Observers believe the important visit and the high-level meetings accompanying it reflect the Sudanese state's seriousness in presenting its vision for peace before the international community and strengthening its diplomatic presence in international forums. The visit also underscores the importance of engaging with major religious and humanitarian authorities in support of peace and stability efforts.

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This first-of-its-kind visit is regarded as a bold and unprecedented step in Sudanese diplomacy, carrying important implications for strengthening Sudan's relations with countries and international institutions concerned with Sudanese affairs, while opening new horizons for cooperation in peacebuilding and humanitarian support. It is also expected to leave a positive impact in supporting Sudan's efforts toward stability and consolidating its standing in regional and international forums.

The visit also conveys a clear and profound political, diplomatic and humanitarian message: that Sudan is moving forward in promoting dialogue, civilizational engagement and openness to the world, while adopting a moderate discourse that supports peace and coexistence and lays the foundation for international relations based on cooperation and mutual respect.