Kenya: What to Do If You Encounter a Hyena in a Residential Area

Nairobi — Residents in Syokimau and surrounding areas have been urged to remain vigilant following reports of a hyena sighting near Mwananchi Road off Eastport Drive, prompting response operations by the Kenya Wildlife Service.
While hyenas are naturally shy animals that often avoid humans, experts warn that encounters in residential areas can become dangerous if the animals feel cornered, threatened, or are attracted by food waste and domestic animals.
Why hyenas enter residential areas
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Hyenas may stray into urban or peri-urban neighborhoods for several reasons, including:
- Searching for food from garbage dumps or slaughter waste
- Following livestock or stray animals
- Habitat disruption due to expanding settlements
- Moving through bushy corridors at night
According to KWS, preliminary signs suggest the animal spotted in Syokimau may be moving through isolated bushland behind JKIA toward Katani.
What you should do if you see a hyena
Stay calm and keep distance
If you spot a hyena nearby:
- Do not run
- Avoid sudden movements
- Slowly back away while facing the animal
- Give it a clear escape route
Running can trigger a chase response, especially if the animal feels startled.
Keep children and pets indoors
Hyenas are opportunistic predators and scavengers. Residents should:
- Closely supervise children outdoors
- Bring pets inside at night
- Avoid leaving livestock unsecured
- Ensure poultry pens are reinforced
Nighttime vigilance is particularly important because hyenas are mostly nocturnal.
Do not attempt to corner or attack it
Wildlife officers warn against trying to:
- Throw stones
- Chase the animal with vehicles
- Crowd around it for videos or photos
- Use dogs to pursue it
A trapped or frightened hyena may become aggressive in self-defense.
Reduce food sources around homes
To discourage wildlife movement into estates and neighborhoods:
- Secure garbage bins tightly
- Avoid dumping food waste in open areas
- Clean up slaughter remains immediately
- Do not intentionally feed wildlife
Open waste often attracts scavengers including hyenas, jackals, and stray dogs.
If a hyena approaches you
If the animal comes unusually close:
- Stand tall and make yourself appear bigger
- Speak firmly and loudly
- Slowly retreat toward shelter
- Use bright lights or loud noises if indoors or in a group
Avoid turning your back completely until you are safely away.
When to call KWS
Residents should immediately contact Kenya Wildlife Service or local authorities if:
- The animal remains within a residential compound
- It appears injured or aggressive
- Livestock or pets are attacked
- Multiple sightings occur in the same area
KWS emergency line: 0800 597 000
Are hyena attacks common?
Hyena attacks on humans are relatively rare in Kenya's urban areas, but experts caution that human-wildlife conflict has increased as settlements expand into wildlife corridors around Nairobi and other growing towns.
Areas bordering national parks, bushland, rivers, or open savannah may occasionally experience sightings, especially during dry seasons or periods of habitat disturbance.
Bottom line
Authorities say there is currently no cause for panic in Syokimau, but residents are encouraged to remain alert, avoid provoking wildlife, and promptly report sightings as monitoring operations continue.