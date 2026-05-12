Kenya: Govt Drops Two Directors From KPC Board After Privatization

Nairobi — The Government has removed two directors from the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) board following the completion of the firm's privatization in March 2026.

Sharon Irungu-Asiyo and Mohamed Birik Mohamed ceased serving as directors after the State revoked KPC's status as a National Government entity, paving the way for the company's new shareholders to appoint replacement board members.

Mohamed had represented the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Petroleum, while Irungu-Asiyo served on behalf of the Attorney General under Legal Notice No. 33 of 2015.

"Following the completion of the privatization of the company, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Privatization Authority, Ms. Jane Rose Omondi, issued Gazette Notice No. 5804 under Section 53 of the Privatization Act, 2025, confirming that the privatization had been finalized," KPC said in a statement.

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The Treasury added that Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi subsequently issued Legal Notice No. 72 dated April 22, 2026, revoking KPC's classification as a State corporation.

"As a result, Ms. Sharon Irungu-Asiyo, HSC and Mr. Mohamed Birik Mohamed, OGW, EBS ceased to be directors of the company with effect from April 22, 2026," the statement added.

KPC completed its privatization earlier this year through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that saw 65 percent of its shares sold to the public and listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, while the Government retained a 35 percent stake.

The IPO, priced at Sh9 per share, sought to raise Sh106 billion and marked one of Kenya's largest privatization deals in recent years.