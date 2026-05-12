Tanzania: Zanzibar Provides New Jobs in the Health Sector to Address Staff Shortage

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, said his government intends to provide new employment permits in the new financial year for the health sector and other cadres to reduce the shortage of nurses and doctors in the country.

Dr Mwinyi said this today at the First Scientific Conference of Nurses that coincided with the International Nurses Day celebrations, held in Mjini Magharibi.

He said the government will continue to strengthen the health sector through the construction of the New Mnazi Mmoja Hospital and the Binguni Cancer Hospital in parallel with the acquisition of modern equipment as well as continuing training for health workers.

In addition, he urged nurses to work with heart, compassion, and professionalism and adhere to the values of the profession that are important for the development of health services in the country.

This year's celebrations carry the slogan: "Empowering Nurses, Saving Lives."