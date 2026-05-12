Tanzania Drills 12 Wells At the Songo Songo Natural Gas Block

Dodoma — TANZANIA'S Deputy Minister for Energy, Salome Makamba, said 12 wells have been drilled at the Songo Songo natural gas block where the Tanzanian government, through the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation, has managed to drilled nine wells, and Pan African Energy Tanzania has drilled three

Makamba made the remarks on May 12, 2026, in Dodoma while responding to a question from Kilwa South Member of Parliament, Hasnain Gulamabbas Dewji, during the 27th sitting of the Third Session of Tanzania's 13th Parliament. The legislator had sought clarification on the number of natural gas wells drilled so far on Songo Songo Island.

She stated that the Songo Songo block is currently producing an average of 84.7 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, based on existing demand levels.

Makamba further noted that since the current natural gas development licence is set to expire in October 2026, the government negotiation team is continuing discussions with PAET on the possibility of extending the licence to allow continued production activities in the block.