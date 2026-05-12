Tanzania Sets Aside 2.6bn/-for Renovation of the Country's Oldest Hospitals

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government plans to continue renovating the country's oldest hospitals so that they can continue to provide health services that are in line with current health care needs and standards.

This was discussed today in Dodoma by the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi on behalf of the Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa while responding to a supplementary question by Tanga MP, Rashid Shangazi in parliament.

Dr Samizi said Bombo Hospital is among the oldest and most dilapidated hospitals, but it has continued to do great work in providing health services, currently providing 10 specialist services to the people of Tanga Region and surrounding areas.

"The government has allocated a total of 1bn/- for the construction of patient wards at Bombo Hospital as part of efforts to improve the environment for providing health services and increase the hospital's capacity to serve more patients." said Dr Samizi.

Dr Samizi also added that the government has allocated 1.6bn/- for the completion of the construction of a safe blood building, a move expected to enhance storage services and access to safe blood for patients who need the service.

"These improvements will increase the quality of health services, reduce infrastructure challenges, and ensure that citizens receive quality and modern services close to their areas." emphasized Dr Samizi.