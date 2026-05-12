Sudan: Framework Agreement Signed to Rehabilitate Health Sector in Al-Gezira

12 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Ministry of Health in Al-Gezira State and the Defense Industries System signed a framework agreement Monday at the Guest House in Madani for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the health sector, diagnostic centers, wastewater treatment systems at hospital complexes, and installation of solar energy units.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Wali of Al-Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, who said such smart partnerships contribute to improving and upgrading services.

The Director-General of the Minister of State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osama Abdel Rahman Ahmed Al-Faki, said the entry of the Defense Industries System into the state represents a qualitative leap in enhancing healthcare services.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Defense Industries Group, Engineer Mohamed Al-Bashir, said the memorandum would contribute to stabilizing and improving healthcare services in the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

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