Zimbabwe: Eight Held As Police Seize 40kg of Dagga in Anti-Drug Operation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says eight people have been arrested in separate anti-drug operations carried out in Harare and along the Bulawayo-Harare Road.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics unit in Harare acted on received information and arrested four suspects at a truck stop along Simon Mazorodze Road on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Christina Mazango (38), Chelusi Saidi (26), Priscilla Matros (32) and Joseph Mangwende (32) were allegedly found in possession of 40 kilogrammes of dagga.

Police said the quartet is facing charges related to unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

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In a separate incident, another four suspects were arrested at the 20-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Harare Road near Sharona Park.

The suspects were named as Howard Chiweshe, Tanaka Tasara (24), Valerie Manyura (32) and Regard Gumbo (25).

According to police, the group was found in possession of loose dagga and bottles of Boncleer cough syrup which is sometimes abused as an illicit substance.

Authorities said investigations into both cases are continuing as law enforcement agencies intensify operations against drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

The arrests come amid growing concern over the rise in drug and substance abuse in the country particularly among young people with police regularly conducting raids targeting suspected dealers and users.