Botswana Ready to Host Athletics Championships

Gaborone — Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has confirmed that Botswana will host the 25th African Senior Athletics Championships in 2028, marking a historic first for the country.

The hosting rights were initially awarded in 2024, prompting Botswana Athletics Association to present its readiness case before the CAA council in Accra, Ghana on May 11.

BAA acting president Oabona Theetso said the association delivered a compelling presentation that reassured the council of Botswana's preparedness to stage the continental showpiece.

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He said they were happy that CAA found it fit to give Botswana the opportunity to host the championships back in 2024.

"As Botswana, it will be our first time to host the African Senior Championship, therefore we are not going to drop the ball," he said.

The last time the championships were staged in Southern Africa was in 2016 in Durban, South Africa.

Theetso said Botswana would build on the blueprint established during the successful hosting of the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26.

"A lot of lessons will be drawn from what we have just witnessed in terms of hosting such a successful international competition," he said.

He noted that 2028 would be a demanding year on the athletics calendar, with the World Relays in Bahamas serving as qualifiers for the Olympic Games, which will be held in Los Angeles, United States.

According to Theetso, the African Senior Athletics Championships would also serve as a qualifying platform for both the World Relays and the Olympics, although dates for the competition were yet to be finalised.

Theetso revealed that Botswana intended to use the country's celebrated men's 4x400 metres relay team as ambassadors for the championships.

"It is not just about hosting, but also about promoting our country through sport and showcasing our rich culture and heritage," he added.

The Acting President said their intention was to put their best foot forward, and by the end of the year they would have already establish a Local Organising Committee to hit the ground running.

Following the widely praised staging of the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26, Theetso acknowledged that expectations would now be higher.

He said the world would be watching to see whether it was just a fluke, therefore it is important that they maintain the standard.

He added that the association would work closely with government and the corporate sector to define roles and partnerships necessary for delivering a successful championship.

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